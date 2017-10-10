Apuron's attorney wants more time to respond

Defense for Archbishop Anthony Apuron is asking the court for more time to respond. At issue is a recommendation from U.S. Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Judge Manibusan recommended that the court deny defense's motion to dismiss the clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed against Apuron.

Defense asks to submit their opposition by October 25.

As reported, four former Agat altar boys allege they were sexually molested by Apuron in the 1970s.

Apuron has vehemently denied the allegations.

He also underwent a canonical trial in Rome, but results from the Vatican have yet to be made public.