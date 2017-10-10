Three GPO food vendors shut down due to rodent infestation

Three food stalls at the Guam Premier Outlets were shut down by Public Health on Tuesday due to a rodent infestation. According to Department of Public Health director James Gillan, a complaint was submitted to Public Health Tuesday morning leading to an inspection at the GPO food establishment China Wok.

Signs of a rodent infestation were discovered at China Wok as well as at two nearby establishments including Mongo Mongo and Imperial Garden.

All three establishments closed down later that afternoon. “Now if we did a routine inspection they would have not had enough demerits to close, but because of the evidence of the rodent infestation they were closed,” said Gillan.

“Inspectors are back now today inspecting the other ten establishments that are there, and it looks like it’s gonna be kind of similar to what happened at Micronesia Mall, where they are all so close together that we get these kinds of infestations.”

Gillan added because the department does not have enough inspectors to conduct proactive quarterly inspections, it relies on the public for tips and information.