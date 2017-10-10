GFT to Charter Schools: Must improve accountability

A charter schools council roundtable originally slated to take place Monday has been rescheduled for later this month. Education chair senator Joe San Agustin called for the meeting following several weeks of controversy surrounding the Guahan Academy Charter School, including the school's late start and allegations of improprieties by the school board. Guam Federation of Teachers president Sanjay Sharma says the allegations also have the union calling for more accountability.

“They aren't inherently bad, but we do ask for some accountability. They currently receive 8 million dollars or they can receive up to 8 million dollars with the two charter schools, and those 8 million dollars comes from our GDOE. I'd rather have GDOE receive those 8 million dollars because at least there's accountability there.” Sharma says.

The GFT has made several recommendations on ways charter schools can improve accountability. We should note the island's second charter school - iLearn Academy - has not faced the same issues as GACS. The charter council roundtable is now scheduled for October 30th at 1PM at the Guam Congress Building in Hagatna.