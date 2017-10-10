Airport, Duty Free Shoppers prep for legal showdown - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Airport, Duty Free Shoppers prep for legal showdown

The airport and Duty Free Shoppers continue to prepare for an eventual showdown over the multi-million dollar exclusive retail concession contract awarded to DFS rival Lotte in 2013.

In a pre-trial hearing Tuesday the two sides tentatively agreed to a dismissal of motions by DFS seeking the minutes from certain GIAA Board executive session meetings. Judge Anita Sukola has already ruled that the airport violated the open government law by not providing DFS with the documents.   

However, those same meeting minutes were sealed by Judge Michael Bordallo. These are mostly preliminary issues to be decided ahead of the primary proceedings. The main trial is scheduled for January, before Judge Arthur Barcinas.  

