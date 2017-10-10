Six indicted back in court tomorrow

Six others indicted in the alleged scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison will be back in court tomorrow.

DepCor officers Edward Crisostomo, Jerome San Nicolas, former corrections officer Fermin Maratita, DPW employee Ronald Meno, Rosalina Hocog and DOC inmate Shawn Paul Johnson are set to enter their pleas to the charges in Superior Court Wednesday morning.

Six others accused in the case have since pleaded not guilty.

All of the DOC officers charged remain under house arrest, expect for officer Gerry Hocog who was allowed to work for a private security company. Neither of the officers will be allowed to return to work at the prison, as the department has yet to decide on the disciplinary action it will take against their own.

Meantime, an arraignment hearing is scheduled to start at 9am tomorrow before Judge Benjamin Sison Jr.