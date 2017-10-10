Calvo: GovGuam had to borrow to pay unfunded mandates

Governor Eddie Calvo takes exception to a recent U.S. General Accounting Office report that paints a poor financial picture of Guam. For example, the report states our public debt has ballooned in the last ten years from $1 billion to $2.5 billion. But Calvo says GovGuam had to borrow the money to pay for unfunded federal mandates, telling KUAM News, "We're spending hundreds of millions of dollars to comply with EPA and their requirements forcing these mandates down the throats of the people of Guam, as helped by a federal district court judge, as well.

"The same time unfunded mandates such as the earned income tax credit that are putting such a heavy burden on our people."

Calvo says this year alone EITC cost the General Fund $60 million, or about half of all tax refunds. The report also showed Guam's debt per capita grew from $6,200 to more than $15,000 from 2005 to 2015. But The Governor says compare that with a state like California where per capita debt is more than $33,000.

He adds that the economy has shown positive growth in the past decade, despite the many challenges, saying, "Being able to get ourselves out of a tremendous accumulated deficit, that now its manageable. We're also paying our bond obligations in a responsible manner, and we're also not only able to pay for our obligations, but with our stable government finances and our rather strong economy, we're also able to pay for operations of the government of Guam."

Still, the GAO report says Rating Agencies remain concerned about Guam's high debt burden, especially the $1.2 billion Retirement Fund liability.