Calvo: GovGuam had to borrow to pay unfunded mandates - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo: GovGuam had to borrow to pay unfunded mandates

Posted: Updated:

Governor Eddie Calvo takes exception to a recent U.S. General Accounting Office report that paints a poor financial picture of Guam. For example, the report states our public debt has ballooned in the last ten years from $1 billion to $2.5 billion.  But Calvo says GovGuam had to borrow the money to pay for unfunded federal mandates, telling KUAM News, "We're spending hundreds of millions of dollars to comply with EPA and their requirements forcing these mandates down the throats of the people of Guam, as helped by a federal district court judge, as well.

"The same time unfunded mandates such as the earned income tax credit that are putting such a heavy burden on our people."

Calvo says this year alone EITC cost the General Fund $60 million, or about half of all tax refunds. The report also showed Guam's debt per capita grew from $6,200 to more than $15,000 from 2005 to 2015.  But The Governor says compare that with a state like California where per capita debt is more than $33,000. 

He adds that the economy has shown positive growth in the past decade, despite the many challenges, saying, "Being able to get ourselves out of a tremendous accumulated deficit, that now its manageable. We're also paying our bond obligations in a responsible manner, and we're also not only able to pay for our obligations, but with our stable government finances and our rather strong economy, we're also able to pay for operations of the government of Guam."

Still, the GAO report says Rating Agencies remain concerned about Guam's high debt burden, especially the $1.2 billion Retirement Fund liability.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GFT to Charter Schools: Must improve accountability

    GFT to Charter Schools: Must improve accountability

    A charter schools council roundtable originally slated to take place Monday has been rescheduled for later this month. Education chair senator Joe San Agustin called for the meeting following several weeks of controversy surrounding the Guahan Academy Charter School, including the school's late start and allegations of improprieties by the school board. Guam Federation of Teachers president Sanjay Sharma says the allegations also have the union calling for more accountability

    A charter schools council roundtable originally slated to take place Monday has been rescheduled for later this month. Education chair senator Joe San Agustin called for the meeting following several weeks of controversy surrounding the Guahan Academy Charter School, including the school's late start and allegations of improprieties by the school board. Guam Federation of Teachers president Sanjay Sharma says the allegations also have the union calling for more accountability

    More >>

  • Airport, Duty Free Shoppers prep for legal showdown

    Airport, Duty Free Shoppers prep for legal showdown

    In a pre-trial hearing Tuesday the two sides tentatively agreed to a dismissal of motions by DFS seeking the minutes from certain GIAA Board executive session meetings. Judge Anita Sukola has already ruled that the airport violated the open government law by not providing DFS with the documents.

    More >>

    In a pre-trial hearing Tuesday the two sides tentatively agreed to a dismissal of motions by DFS seeking the minutes from certain GIAA Board executive session meetings. Judge Anita Sukola has already ruled that the airport violated the open government law by not providing DFS with the documents.

    More >>

  • Six indicted back in court tomorrow

    Six indicted back in court tomorrow

    Six others indicted in the alleged scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison will be back in court tomorrow. DepCor officers Edward Crisostomo, Jerome San Nicolas, former corrections officer Fermin Maratita, DPW employee Ronald Meno, Rosalina Hocog and DOC inmate Shawn Paul Johnson are set to enter their pleas to the charges in Superior Court Wednesday morning. Six others accused in the case have since pleaded not guilty. All of the DOC officers charged remain under house arrest...More >>
    Six others indicted in the alleged scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison will be back in court tomorrow. DepCor officers Edward Crisostomo, Jerome San Nicolas, former corrections officer Fermin Maratita, DPW employee Ronald Meno, Rosalina Hocog and DOC inmate Shawn Paul Johnson are set to enter their pleas to the charges in Superior Court Wednesday morning. Six others accused in the case have since pleaded not guilty. All of the DOC officers charged remain under house arrest...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly