49-year-old latest to allege sexual abuse by priest Brouillard

Another person files suit against the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America.

He is identified as 49-year- old H.A.W.

He was a former altar boy at San Isidro Church in Malojoj where Fr. Louis Brouillard was a priest and Scout Master. H.A.W. alleges when he was around eight to ten years old, Brouillard sexually molested him and other altar boys.

He further alleges that the church hierarchy along with the Boy Scouts knew about Brouillard's history of sexual abuse but did nothing. In an interview with KUAM in 2016, Brouillard who now lives in the U.S. mainland, admitted to sexually abusing boys while he was living in Guam.

H.A.W. is being represented by attorney David Lujan's lawfirm.