Workers compensation reform discussed

30 years...that's how long it's been since Guam's worker compensation rates have been updated. The current rate is capped at $250 weekly, while other states and territories have caps at $675.

Experts went before lawmakers today for a roundtable discussion to determine what can be done to reform Guam's current workers' compensation laws. Chamber of Commerce Chairman, Bobby Shringi who says the Chamber is still drafting their position. Shringi says their primary concern is how this may affect the small businesses.

"You raise the caps suddenly there's going to be a cost factor and while the big entities may not feel that burn it's the little guys it's the five-man operations, it's the seven-person operations," he said.

Others at the roundtable say they were open to more discussions and work sessions with SMEs, with many agreeing the laws do in fact need to be revisited.