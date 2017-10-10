Drinking man threatens to kill his brother

A night of drinking between two brothers turns violent. 56-year-old Thomas Edward Sapp Jr. is charged with criminal mischief, family violence, and reckless conduct.

Court documents state the pair had been drinking in Barrigada Heights when one of them made threats to kill the other and his family.

The suspect allegedly charged and tackled the victim, and threw multiple objects at the victim's car damaging it.

Sapp was arrested and released on his own personal recognizance.