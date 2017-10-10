Calvo, Cruz exchange jabs over GMH financial situation

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A charter schools council roundtable originally slated to take place Monday has been rescheduled for later this month. Education chair senator Joe San Agustin called for the meeting following several weeks of controversy surrounding the Guahan Academy Charter School, including the school's late start and allegations of improprieties by the school board. Guam Federation of Teachers president Sanjay Sharma says the allegations also have the union calling for more accountability
In a pre-trial hearing Tuesday the two sides tentatively agreed to a dismissal of motions by DFS seeking the minutes from certain GIAA Board executive session meetings. Judge Anita Sukola has already ruled that the airport violated the open government law by not providing DFS with the documents.
Governor Eddie Calvo takes exception to a recent U.S. General Accounting Office report that paints a poor financial picture of Guam. For example, the report states our public debt has ballooned in the last ten years from $1 billion to $2.5 billion.
A night of drinking between two brothers turns violent. 56-year-old Thomas Edward Sapp Jr. is charged with criminal mischief, family violence, and reckless conduct.
Chef Peter Duenas is being recognized in an upcoming gala dinner for recently earning the Worldchefs Global Master Chef certification. Duenas' long and distinguished career has led him to this achievement.
Bernadette Valencia is now the company's Vice President on top of her role as General Manager of Guam and Micronesia.
