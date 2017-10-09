Peter Duenas attains Worldchefs Global Master Chef certification

Chef Peter Duenas is being recognized in an upcoming gala dinner for recently earning the Worldchefs Global Master Chef certification. Duenas' long and distinguished career has led him to this achievement.

In a press release, Duenas says "I was keen to continue improving, learning, and developing skills - being able to do this at such a high level and reach a global standard of recognition is a true honor."

He is Chef and Owner at Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro, Meskla Dos Upper and Lower Tumon, and The Deli at Meskla. Duenas is also the Micronesian Chefs Association President.