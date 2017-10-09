More contraband attempts at DOC - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More contraband attempts at DOC

Posted: Updated:

An investigation is underway after two more attempts were made to smuggle contraband into the prison.

Department of Corrections director Tony Lamorena says two incidents of contraband being thrown over the fence and into the facility had been reported over the weekend.

He says it happened near post 7 and the dome units.

The items tossed over include cell phones and tobacco.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam police.

    A charter schools council roundtable originally slated to take place Monday has been rescheduled for later this month. Education chair senator Joe San Agustin called for the meeting following several weeks of controversy surrounding the Guahan Academy Charter School, including the school's late start and allegations of improprieties by the school board. Guam Federation of Teachers president Sanjay Sharma says the allegations also have the union calling for more accountability

    In a pre-trial hearing Tuesday the two sides tentatively agreed to a dismissal of motions by DFS seeking the minutes from certain GIAA Board executive session meetings. Judge Anita Sukola has already ruled that the airport violated the open government law by not providing DFS with the documents.

    Six others indicted in the alleged scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison will be back in court tomorrow. DepCor officers Edward Crisostomo, Jerome San Nicolas, former corrections officer Fermin Maratita, DPW employee Ronald Meno, Rosalina Hocog and DOC inmate Shawn Paul Johnson are set to enter their pleas to the charges in Superior Court Wednesday morning. Six others accused in the case have since pleaded not guilty. All of the DOC officers charged remain under house arrest
