AG intends to take Chamorro Land Trust Act to high court

The Attorney General plans to take the fight to preserve the Chamorro Land Trust Act to the highest court necessary.  Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson has a unique perspective, having been on both sides of the issue. 

As the appointed attorney general more than 25 years ago, she argued against the suit brought by the late senator Angel Santos to force implementation of the Land Trust Act, and when the law was eventually implemented, Barrett-Anderson was a senator who supported enactment. She recalled, "Well, that was my job 26 years ago. My job today as the elected attorney general is to fight for the laws of Guam, and our trial court has upheld this particular act, and I am going to defend the act as far as I possibly can."

The AG says why after more than 20 years, after more than 4,000 Chamorros were given land leases, and another 8,000 are waiting, has the federal government decided to challenge the law now?  The DOJ complains that the trust act discriminates against non-Chamorros under the Fair Housing Act. 

But the AG says that's a civil rights law that doesn't apply to this issue, noting, "And to impose that upon the Chamorro land trust that has nothing to do with the huge history of discrimination in that respect, but to preserve an island culture."

She says it's important to get on the record where the Chamorro people stand with respect to their land rights.  She adds that a legislative remedy could fix it once and for all, stating, "If tomorrow congress woke up and said we understand this is not a civil rights issue as it is the preservation of a culture, then it might resolve this entire lawsuit."

The AG's office will file a response to the DOJ complaint by October 19.

  • Intertribal indigenous dance ensemble hosting workshops

    It's a performance that may link the past with the present and uses the creative expression of dance to inspire. Hailing from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Dancing Earth is in Guam to perform under the direction of internationally-renowned choreographer Rulan Tangan. Tangan told KUAM News, "It's not that common for elders to share their stories with us a lot of times they say oh no you can keep this to yourself you know it's not for anyone else - because so much of our culture has been ...More >>
  • UOG's Dr. Michael Ehlert sentenced to 18 months for sexual assault

    Former UOG psychology professor Dr. Michael Ehlert is sentenced to 1.5 years in jail to be followed by three years parole.  He won't go to jail just yet, as defense advised their intent to file an appeal. 

    Former UOG psychology professor Dr. Michael Ehlert is sentenced to 1.5 years in jail to be followed by three years parole.  He won't go to jail just yet, as defense advised their intent to file an appeal. 

  • New charter school has public hearing

    The proposed charter school would cater to middle school students and focus on a STEAM curriculum, which includes science, technology, engineering, art and math.

    The proposed charter school would cater to middle school students and focus on a STEAM curriculum, which includes science, technology, engineering, art and math.

