Intertribal indigenous dance ensemble hosting workshops

It's a performance that may link the past with the present and uses the creative expression of dance to inspire. Hailing from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Dancing Earth is in Guam to perform under the direction of internationally-renowned choreographer Rulan Tangan.

Tangan told KUAM News, "It's not that common for elders to share their stories with us a lot of times they say oh no you can keep this to yourself you know it's not for anyone else - because so much of our culture has been appropriated and misappropriated, so I recognize this great gift that was being offered to us because of our ability to be channeled to conjured - to be ambassadors to bring our message to the rest of the world."

Dancing Earth, an intertribal indigenous dance ensemble is hosting a series of dance workshops, performances and the Humanities Guahan benefit dinner this Saturday, where they'll be performing with Guam's Natibu Dance Ensemble.

Visit humanitiesguahan.org for more information.