New charter school has public hearing

Guam's newest proposed charter school - the SIFA Learning Academy Charter School - went up for a public hearing at the Guam Congress Building this afternoon. The proposed charter school would cater to middle school students and focus on a STEAM curriculum, which includes science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Guam currently has two charter schools in existence, and following today's hearing the charter council will decide whether or not to approve the new school.

    It's a performance that may link the past with the present and uses the creative expression of dance to inspire. Hailing from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Dancing Earth is in Guam to perform under the direction of internationally-renowned choreographer Rulan Tangan. Tangan told KUAM News, "It's not that common for elders to share their stories with us a lot of times they say oh no you can keep this to yourself you know it's not for anyone else - because so much of our culture has been ...
    Former UOG psychology professor Dr. Michael Ehlert is sentenced to 1.5 years in jail to be followed by three years parole.  He won't go to jail just yet, as defense advised their intent to file an appeal. 

    The proposed charter school would cater to middle school students and focus on a STEAM curriculum, which includes science, technology, engineering, art and math.

