PARS continues to push for RECA

The Pacific Association for Radiation Survivors held a presentation over the weekend at the University of Guam Lecture Hall. Those who have been affected by cancer were invited to learn how PARS is moving forward to ensure that they are heard in the U.S. Congress and how they are committed to ensuring the island is included in the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which compensates cancer and other illnesses. President Robert Celestial says the U.S. Senate Bill 197 was introduced, with amendments to improve compensation for those included in RECA. Under these amendments, Guam is included as 'Downwinders' under Pacific Test Sites. Another presentation is scheduled for next month.