United cancels two flights a week from Japan

There are more signs of weakening demand out of the Japan market. United Airlines announced its cancelling its two flights a week out of Sapporo. Visitors Bureau President Nate Denight blames a weak yen for the drop-off in arrivals, and more recently the North Korean missile crisis.

There have been thousands of group tour cancellations since August, but GVB has plans to try and offset some of the decline, with GVVB's Nate Denight saying, "We're planning a big familiarization trip to bring travel agents and media. We're looking at late November or early December - bring them here, show them that Guam is safe so that they feel comfortable selling Guam, and the media will showcase Guam as a safe destination, which are big numbers, maybe a 400-person familiarization trip."

Denight says they are also working on special offers for customers, such as free optional tours, meal coupons, and special pricing. He says a new media advertising campaign is also planned. Denight says he believes United is still committed to the Guam market, noting that no layoffs are planned, and no equipment was re-deployed elsewhere.

He says that's a good sign that if demand picks back up, the airline can easily add more flights.