GAO report: Guam's debt nearly doubles over last decade - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GAO report: Guam's debt nearly doubles over last decade

Posted: Updated:

The U.S. Government Accountability Office has released a report, detailing how Guam's debt has nearly doubled in the last 10 years.

A growing trend - according to the GAO, from 2005 to 2015, Guam's public debt more than doubled from nearly $1 billion to $2.5 billion. The report states most of the island's debt was used to comply with federal requirements and court orders. And while revenue grew during this time and despite recent and expected economic growth, the GAO found that large unfunded pension and other post-employment benefit and retirement liabilities ... including health care and life insurance premiums, and deferred compensation - may present a risk.

Legislative Speaker BJ Cruz issued a statement following the release of the GAO'S report stating, "The GAO's report speaks for itself. Guam has a debt problem and some island leaders seem committed to making that problem even worse. The same report indicates that while GovGuam's revenues collections have near hit record levels, our debt has climbed at an even greater pace."

The speaker also included the declining seat capacity from Japan and the recent North Korean aggressions.

The GAO based its report on audits, interviews with officials, ratings agencies and subject matter experts - analyzing trends and the ability of each territory to repay their obligations.

According to the GAO most of Guam's debt is in the form of bonds, with bonded debt comprising of up to 97 percent of obligations. The report states most of Guam's bonded debt outstanding will mature in 2027 or after meaning the government must pay off its obligations.

In the last year, government officials have discussed attaining more bonds for capital improvement projects at the Guam Memorial Hospital and the Port Authority of Guam.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Intertribal indigenous dance ensemble hosting workshops

    Intertribal indigenous dance ensemble hosting workshops

    It's a performance that may link the past with the present and uses the creative expression of dance to inspire. Hailing from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Dancing Earth is in Guam to perform under the direction of internationally-renowned choreographer Rulan Tangan. Tangan told KUAM News, "It's not that common for elders to share their stories with us a lot of times they say oh no you can keep this to yourself you know it's not for anyone else - because so much of our culture has been ...More >>
    It's a performance that may link the past with the present and uses the creative expression of dance to inspire. Hailing from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Dancing Earth is in Guam to perform under the direction of internationally-renowned choreographer Rulan Tangan. Tangan told KUAM News, "It's not that common for elders to share their stories with us a lot of times they say oh no you can keep this to yourself you know it's not for anyone else - because so much of our culture has been ...More >>

  • UOG's Dr. Michael Ehlert sentenced to 18 months for sexual assault

    UOG's Dr. Michael Ehlert sentenced to 18 months for sexual assault

    Former UOG psychology professor Dr. Michael Ehlert is sentenced to 1.5 years in jail to be followed by three years parole.  He won't go to jail just yet, as defense advised their intent to file an appeal. 

    More >>

    Former UOG psychology professor Dr. Michael Ehlert is sentenced to 1.5 years in jail to be followed by three years parole.  He won't go to jail just yet, as defense advised their intent to file an appeal. 

    More >>

  • New charter school has public hearing

    New charter school has public hearing

    The proposed charter school would cater to middle school students and focus on a STEAM curriculum, which includes science, technology, engineering, art and math.

    More >>

    The proposed charter school would cater to middle school students and focus on a STEAM curriculum, which includes science, technology, engineering, art and math.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly