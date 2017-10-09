Corrections officer will no longer be held on house arrest

One of the six who pleaded not guilty for their alleged part in that major prison contraband bust will no longer be held under house arrest.

Superior Court Judge Vern Perez today granted Department of Corrections officer Gerry Hocog's motion to modify his bail conditions.

Hocog's request was made by his attorney, so that he could return to work at a private security company.

For now, neither of the DepCor officers accused will be allowed to return to work at the prison.

A motions hearing is set for this Friday, as defense attorneys are looking to severe the cases...meaning separate trials for each defendant.

Meantime, the others charged in the alleged contraband scheme are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday morning to enter their plea.