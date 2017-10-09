Corrections officer will no longer be held on house arrest - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Corrections officer will no longer be held on house arrest

Posted: Updated:

One of the six who pleaded not guilty for their alleged part in that major prison contraband bust will no longer be held under house arrest.

Superior Court Judge Vern Perez today granted Department of Corrections officer Gerry Hocog's motion to modify his bail conditions.

Hocog's request was made by his attorney, so that he could return to work at a private security company.

For now, neither of the DepCor officers accused will be allowed to return to work at the prison.

A motions hearing is set for this Friday, as defense attorneys are looking to severe the cases...meaning separate trials for each defendant.

Meantime, the others charged in the alleged contraband scheme are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday morning to enter their plea.

    Intertribal indigenous dance ensemble hosting workshops

    It's a performance that may link the past with the present and uses the creative expression of dance to inspire. Hailing from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Dancing Earth is in Guam to perform under the direction of internationally-renowned choreographer Rulan Tangan. Tangan told KUAM News, "It's not that common for elders to share their stories with us a lot of times they say oh no you can keep this to yourself you know it's not for anyone else - because so much of our culture has been ...
    Former UOG psychology professor Dr. Michael Ehlert is sentenced to 1.5 years in jail to be followed by three years parole.  He won't go to jail just yet, as defense advised their intent to file an appeal. 

    The proposed charter school would cater to middle school students and focus on a STEAM curriculum, which includes science, technology, engineering, art and math.

