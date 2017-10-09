Jury still divided in Agababa trial

Jurors divided...again. In court late Monday afternoon, jurors told the court they will not be able to reach a unanimous decision in the retrial for accused murderer Allan Agababa.

According to the foreperson, 11 jurors determined he was not guilty and one guilty for aggravated murder.

As for the lesser included charge of murder, jurors again divided - five not guilty and seven guilty.

As a result, the court discharged the jury after six days of deliberations.

Agababa is charged with killing his mother to collect up to $400,000 in her death benefits. This marks his second trial.

A follow-up hearing is set for October 12th at 2pm.