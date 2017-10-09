Five more businesses take the Hafa Adai Pledge

On Sunday, five more businesses took the Hafa Adai Pledge during a ceremony at the Inalahan Festival. The special ceremony coincided with the Hotnu Bakery and G. Flores History Center's fifth anniversary celebration.

The program, now in its eighth year, is the foundation of Guam's local branding program. HAP members commit to unique ways they can perpetuate and preserve the language, culture and traditions of Guam. To date, the Hafa Adai Pledge program has welcomed more than 750 private businesses, government agencies, non-profits and other organizations, which represent almost 34,000 individuals locally and internationally.