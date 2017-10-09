Incident command training at Homeland Security

They're on the front lines in times of disaster - and in an effort to keep emergency responders prepared, the Guam Office of Homeland Security is hosting an incident command training throughout the week for senior government officials as well as representatives from the US military.

Emergency management instructor Joe Leon Guerrero said, "Everybody that takes this course is responsible for an element or a task given to them to manage the incident."

Participants of the five day training are from both Guam and the CNMI. Leon Guerrero said the training will help effectively manage costs and resources, both of which are crucial components of disaster response efforts.

The five day training ends on October 13.