Graffiti-strewn cave upsets local man.

It was intended to be a sightseeing trip for friends who had never been up to Litekyan. But what one Guam resident stumbled upon only left him angry and upset. Raph Unpingco is familiar with the Ritidian-Litekyan area and this past Saturday he wanted to show visiting friends the area, but when Unpingco discovered the graffiti-strewn caves, he was livid.

“This should be taken as something to learn from. The parks people are very hard workers, they've got a lot of ground to cover and they do their best to try and preserve as much as they can. But we really need to address something like this. To me graffiti in a city is natural, but graffiti in a cave? Come on it's just messed up.”, Unpingco stated.

Unpingco took to social media over the weekend expressing his concern. Some chimed in saying the graffiti was old, but Unpingco says it appears to be a fresh job. KUAM contacted officials from the Guam National Wildlife Refuge for comment, however it is a federal holiday.