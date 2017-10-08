Exhibits on display for start of Fire Prevention Week - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Exhibits on display for start of Fire Prevention Week

As part of Fire Prevention Week festivities, a kick-off event was held also at the Micronesia Mall. The event began with a motorcade from Adelup to the mall and featured static displays, rescue demonstrations, safety presentations, games, giveaways, and more.

The theme this year is, "Every Second Counts, Plan 2 Ways Out."

The next event takes place on Wednesday, October 11th at the Chamorro Village beginning at 5pm.

