Exhibits on display for start of Fire Prevention Week

As part of Fire Prevention Week festivities, a kick-off event was held also at the Micronesia Mall. The event began with a motorcade from Adelup to the mall and featured static displays, rescue demonstrations, safety presentations, games, giveaways, and more.

The theme this year is, "Every Second Counts, Plan 2 Ways Out."

The next event takes place on Wednesday, October 11th at the Chamorro Village beginning at 5pm.