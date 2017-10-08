Guam celebrates Red Ribbon Week

It was intended to be a sightseeing trip for friends who had never been up to Litekyan. But what one Guam resident stumbled upon only left him angry and upset. Raph Unpingco is familiar with the Ritidian-Litekyan area and this past Saturday he wanted to show visiting friends the area, but when Unpingco discovered the graffiti-strewn caves, he was livid. “This should be taken as something to learn from. The parks people are very hard workers, they've got a lot of ground to cover...

