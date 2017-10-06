October proclaimed Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Guam has seen roughly 300 cases of breast cancer over the past year. In light of this, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio signed a proclamation before an army of advocacy groups this afternoon proclaiming October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Mammograms are the first best step, to be able to prevent breast cancer, to be able to get the early detection, to be able to save lives. Things like smoking cessation, things like exercise, things like taking care of being overweight, those are things that we can do as a community to help make our people healthier."

Guam Medical Association president Dr. John Taitano stressed the importance of making healthier choices as well as getting screened. The annual campaign aims to create awareness about the importance of screening, common symptoms and treatments available to manage the disease.