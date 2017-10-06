Human resources conference held at Dusit Thani - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Human resources conference held at Dusit Thani

The Society for Human Resource Management, Guam Chapter held their annual conference today at the Dusit Thani Resort. SHRM President Rose Ayuyu-Morales discussed this year's theme, Languages of Leadership.

She told KUAM News, "There's many different ways that we interpret the different aspects of leadership, so we wanted to focus and get everyone to start thinking about what does that look like and although it is HR that's putting this event together leadership, is leadership, it doesn't matter what department you're in, whether you're HR or not - you can take everything today and apply it to your everyday life as a leader."

More than 200 people were in attendance at today's event. Two experts in leadership were keynote speakers at the event, Jon Decoteau the Divisional Director for the SHRM National Chapter and Dr. Julie Felker from the University of Michigan.

