Mark Smith hasn't gotten new lawyer yet

He's representing himself...for now. Attorney Mark Smith advised the court he hasn't secured new legal counsel for his November trial just yet.

Smith, who was former legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, was also a Section 8 landlord. He's accused of concealing this conflict from the Feds by transferring his properties to friend and co-defendant Glenn Wong who he shared bank accounts with.

Though a jury was empaneled and some testimony heard last month, the court declared a mistrial and disqualified Smith's previous attorney, David Lujan, for conflicts.

Lujan, like Smith, was a former attorney for GHURA and also a Section 8 landlord.

Smith told the court on Friday that next month's trial date just isn't feasible as he's seeking off-island counsel and will need to travel to do so.

The court granted both defendants' motions to travel for work and medical reasons.

Smith also advised the court that Lujan may file an ethics complaint related to the case.

Trial remains scheduled for November 20.

