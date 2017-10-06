Travel marketing to Millenials discussed at GVB meeting - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Travel marketing to Millenials discussed at GVB meeting

A new and growing market for Guam to tap into is the Millennial traveler - that was one of the topics presented by international business consultant and speaker Barbara Wold at the quarterly meeting of the Guam Visitors Bureau.  Wold says Millennials are typically free and independent travelers who do a lot of research online about the history and culture of the places they plan to visit.

"You've got to sell an experience. Not a destination at all any longer. It's the experience that goes along with it," she explained. "And it doesn't make any difference if they're visiting a city in the United States, or they're visiting another country. They want to get involved with the locals."

Wold says another potential market for Guam is the multi-generational travelers.  These are grand-parents traveling with their children and grand children as a group. 

She says they typically stay longer, and spend more than the average tourist group.

