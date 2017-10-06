Jury unable to reach unanimous verdict for Allan Agababa trial

After five days in deliberation the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict for Allan Agababa. Judge Michael Bordallo ordered jurors to return back into deliberations and come back at 5:00pm to check their status. Agababa is accused of aggravated murder for the death of his mother, 55–year–old Shelly Bernstein.

Agababa was tried for the crime three years ago, but jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision then, thus rendering a mistrial. Although Guam's Chief Medical Examiner determined the manner of death a homicide, the defense disputed his findings stating prescription painkillers were involved and the manner of death was undetermined.