Two men jailed for marijuana operation in Tamuning

Two men jailed for marijuana operation in Tamuning

An apparent marijuana grow house lands two men in prison.

33 year old Justin Keith Flores and 36 year old Elliot James Marques are charged with illegal possession of a scheduled I controlled substance. Flores who also faces family violence charges for a previous case is also charged with illegal possession of a schedule II controlled substance, illegal possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of illegal controlled substance manufacturing, and unlawful possession of explosives.

Police executed a search warrant at the Sagata Apartments in Tamuning on Thursday when they found the indoor Marijuana cultivation operation, drug paraphernalia, and fireworks.

