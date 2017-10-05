Guam able to apply for tech assistance funding - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam able to apply for tech assistance funding

Could Guam being get more federal dollars?

The U.S. Department of the Interior's Assistant Secretary for Insular Areas Doug Domenech announcing today U.S. Insular Areas, including Guam, can now apply for technical assistance program funding and maintenance assistance program funding for Fiscal Year 2018.

The TAP provides grant funding for short-term projects intended to meet immediate needs that can foster development in: accountability, financial management, education, and more. The MAP provides grant funding to support, develop, improve and, as much as possible, institutionalize infrastructure maintenance practices in the seven insular areas.

    October proclaimed Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    Guam has seen roughly 300 cases of breast cancer over the past year. In light of this, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio signed a proclamation before an army of advocacy groups this afternoon proclaiming October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

    Human resources conference held at Dusit Thani

    The Society for Human Resource Management, Guam Chapter held their annual conference today at the Dusit Thani Resort. SHRM President Rose Ayuyu-Morales discussed this year's theme, Languages of Leadership.

    Mark Smith hasn't gotten new lawyer yet

    He's representing himself...for now. Attorney Mark Smith advised the court he hasn't secured new legal counsel for his November trial just yet.

