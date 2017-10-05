Guam able to apply for tech assistance funding

Could Guam being get more federal dollars?

The U.S. Department of the Interior's Assistant Secretary for Insular Areas Doug Domenech announcing today U.S. Insular Areas, including Guam, can now apply for technical assistance program funding and maintenance assistance program funding for Fiscal Year 2018.

The TAP provides grant funding for short-term projects intended to meet immediate needs that can foster development in: accountability, financial management, education, and more. The MAP provides grant funding to support, develop, improve and, as much as possible, institutionalize infrastructure maintenance practices in the seven insular areas.