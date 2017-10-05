Governor commends Customs in fight against drugs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Governor commends Customs in fight against drugs

Posted: Updated:

As the government's fight against drugs presses on, Governor Eddie Calvo issued a special address today taking time to recognize the men and women of Customs and Quarantine, and their drug detector dog unit.

Calvo said, "The men and women of Customs & Quarantine have the tremendous responsibility of protecting our borders. And in their partnership with federal officials, they have intercepted drugs that otherwise would have ended up on Guam's streets and in the hands of one of our people."

Customs is a partner in DOC's Operation Green Vigilance and GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • October proclaimed Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    October proclaimed Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    Guam has seen roughly 300 cases of breast cancer over the past year. In light of this, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio signed a proclamation before an army of advocacy groups this afternoon proclaiming October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

    More >>

    Guam has seen roughly 300 cases of breast cancer over the past year. In light of this, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio signed a proclamation before an army of advocacy groups this afternoon proclaiming October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

    More >>

  • Human resources conference held at Dusit Thani

    Human resources conference held at Dusit Thani

    The Society for Human Resource Management, Guam Chapter held their annual conference today at the Dusit Thani Resort. SHRM President Rose Ayuyu-Morales discussed this year's theme, Languages of Leadership.

    More >>

    The Society for Human Resource Management, Guam Chapter held their annual conference today at the Dusit Thani Resort. SHRM President Rose Ayuyu-Morales discussed this year's theme, Languages of Leadership.

    More >>

  • Mark Smith hasn't gotten new lawyer yet

    Mark Smith hasn't gotten new lawyer yet

    He's representing himself...for now. Attorney Mark Smith advised the court he hasn't secured new legal counsel for his November trial just yet.

    More >>

    He's representing himself...for now. Attorney Mark Smith advised the court he hasn't secured new legal counsel for his November trial just yet.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly