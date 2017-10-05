Governor commends Customs in fight against drugs

As the government's fight against drugs presses on, Governor Eddie Calvo issued a special address today taking time to recognize the men and women of Customs and Quarantine, and their drug detector dog unit.

Calvo said, "The men and women of Customs & Quarantine have the tremendous responsibility of protecting our borders. And in their partnership with federal officials, they have intercepted drugs that otherwise would have ended up on Guam's streets and in the hands of one of our people."

Customs is a partner in DOC's Operation Green Vigilance and GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force.