GPD conducts drug sweep of Dededo Fire Station

GovGuam is keeping itself in check. At the Dededo Fire Station early today, Guam police officers carried out a drug sweep at the fire station just next door to the Dededo police precinct.

But, nothing was found.

The administration says this is their proactive approach to clean house and get help for those government workers that may be using and abusing drugs.

Acting GFD fire chief Joey San Nicolas stating this effort is to prove his department is committed to being drug free adding, "It also serves as a reminder to everyone that we must each do our part to ensure it remains that way, for our safety as individuals, but also the safety of our fellow firefighters and of course the people of Guam who rely on us to be at the top of our game whenever there's an emergency,"

Monthly random drug tests are also being done at the fire department, as well.

San Nicolas confirms so far one of his own tested positive this year for crystal meth.

  October proclaimed Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    Guam has seen roughly 300 cases of breast cancer over the past year. In light of this, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio signed a proclamation before an army of advocacy groups this afternoon proclaiming October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

  Human resources conference held at Dusit Thani

    The Society for Human Resource Management, Guam Chapter held their annual conference today at the Dusit Thani Resort. SHRM President Rose Ayuyu-Morales discussed this year's theme, Languages of Leadership.

  Mark Smith hasn't gotten new lawyer yet

    He's representing himself...for now. Attorney Mark Smith advised the court he hasn't secured new legal counsel for his November trial just yet.

