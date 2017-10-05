GPD conducts drug sweep of Dededo Fire Station

GovGuam is keeping itself in check. At the Dededo Fire Station early today, Guam police officers carried out a drug sweep at the fire station just next door to the Dededo police precinct.

But, nothing was found.

The administration says this is their proactive approach to clean house and get help for those government workers that may be using and abusing drugs.

Acting GFD fire chief Joey San Nicolas stating this effort is to prove his department is committed to being drug free adding, "It also serves as a reminder to everyone that we must each do our part to ensure it remains that way, for our safety as individuals, but also the safety of our fellow firefighters and of course the people of Guam who rely on us to be at the top of our game whenever there's an emergency,"

Monthly random drug tests are also being done at the fire department, as well.

San Nicolas confirms so far one of his own tested positive this year for crystal meth.