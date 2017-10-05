Monique Baza only seeks $750 to replace wedding ring

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Guam has seen roughly 300 cases of breast cancer over the past year. In light of this, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio signed a proclamation before an army of advocacy groups this afternoon proclaiming October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.More >>
The Society for Human Resource Management, Guam Chapter held their annual conference today at the Dusit Thani Resort. SHRM President Rose Ayuyu-Morales discussed this year's theme, Languages of Leadership.More >>
He's representing himself...for now. Attorney Mark Smith advised the court he hasn't secured new legal counsel for his November trial just yet.More >>
After five days in deliberation the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict for Allan Agababa. Judge Michael Bordallo ordered jurors to return back into deliberations and come back at 5:00pm to check their status.More >>
The U.S. Department of the Interior's Assistant Secretary for Insular Areas Doug Domenech announcing today U.S. Insular Areas, including Guam, can now apply for technical assistance program funding and maintenance assistance program funding for Fiscal Year 2018.More >>
As the government's fight against drugs presses on, Governor Eddie Calvo issued a special address today taking time to recognize the men and women of Customs and Quarantine, and their drug detector dog unit.More >>
GovGuam is keeping itself in check. At the Dededo Fire Station early today, Guam police officers carried out a drug sweep at the fire station just next door to the Dededo police precinct.More >>
When asked why she won't be asking more restitution from her attacker, she responded, "I just want to put this to rest."More >>
