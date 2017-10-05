Monique Baza only seeks $750 to replace wedding ring

All she asks for is $750.

That money, victim Monique Baza says, is to pay for her wedding ring that was never recovered after she was kidnapped and raped by Ray Charles Tedtaotao Camacho five years ago.

As reported, Baza was making a quick trip to the bakery when Camacho hid in her backseat and tied her down using her seatbelts.

Though she was also robbed of her bank cards, Baza says the banks already replenished the amounts that were withdrawn.

When asked why she won't be asking more restitution from her attacker, she responded, "I just want to put this to rest."

A follow up hearing is set for November 3rd.

Camacho, meanwhile, will serve life behind bars with the possibility of parole after fifteen years.