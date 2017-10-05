Monique Baza only seeks $750 to replace wedding ring - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Monique Baza only seeks $750 to replace wedding ring

Posted: Updated:

All she asks for is $750.

That money, victim Monique Baza says, is to pay for her wedding ring that was never recovered after she was kidnapped and raped by Ray Charles Tedtaotao Camacho five years ago.

As reported, Baza was making a quick trip to the bakery when Camacho hid in her backseat and tied her down using her seatbelts.

Though she was also robbed of her bank cards, Baza says the banks already replenished the amounts that were withdrawn.

When asked why she won't be asking more restitution from her attacker, she responded, "I just want to put this to rest."

A follow up hearing is set for November 3rd.

Camacho, meanwhile, will serve life behind bars with the possibility of parole after fifteen years.

  • October proclaimed Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    Guam has seen roughly 300 cases of breast cancer over the past year. In light of this, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio signed a proclamation before an army of advocacy groups this afternoon proclaiming October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

  • Human resources conference held at Dusit Thani

    The Society for Human Resource Management, Guam Chapter held their annual conference today at the Dusit Thani Resort. SHRM President Rose Ayuyu-Morales discussed this year's theme, Languages of Leadership.

  • Mark Smith hasn't gotten new lawyer yet

    He's representing himself...for now. Attorney Mark Smith advised the court he hasn't secured new legal counsel for his November trial just yet.

