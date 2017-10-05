Cruz to pay back over $31k - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Cruz to pay back over $31k

Posted: Updated:

No additional jail time, but she'll have to pay it all back.

Meihalanei Cruz was sentenced in federal court this week after pleading guilty to attempted credit union fraud.

Earlier this year, Cruz was caught writing bad checks to the bank.

The checks totaled over 31-thousand dollars and were addressed to Navy Federal Credit Union.

