A Touch of Class: Morgaine Enfeijian-Stewart

Morgaine Enfeijian-Stewart has been teaching at Agueda Johnston Middle School for the past three years. "I teach ESL sheltered class," she explained, "so I have all ESL students here. My first year I was teaching Math and Social Studies. The last two years, I've been teaching reading and I've really enjoyed teaching reading."

Every day, about 50 students come through room 17- ESL or 'English as a Second Language.' Majority of her students are from Chuuk. And because she teaches all grade levels, Stewart can monitor their progress. "I love ESL. My heart is in ESL - always has been. I want to be able to give my students the skills to be independent and be confident. When I'm teaching I try to give them a lot of references, foldables, charts, their notebooks are very organized. I don't want them to need me. I know I've done my job when they don't have any questions for me," she explained.

And although she has only been teaching at the Home of the Pirates in Chalan Pago for a total of four years, Stewart says she's enjoyed it. "I'm still a very new teacher and I'm learning every day. I love it!" she said happily.

Stewart admits that she never had a desire to become a teacher but that all changed once she entered college. "I didn't know what I was going to do, so I took a couple of intro courses for a lot of different majors and I went to 'Intro to Education' and I was sitting in the class and I was like- this is something I can picture myself doing. It's not the same thing every day or every year. It's changing every day. 128 and it's been a really good fit for me," she said.

When I asked her if there was a certain moment that stuck out to her that made her realize that teaching was for her, she recalls a student from two years ago. "I was helping a student that barely spoke English and we were working on a science assignment that he was really struggling with. And I swear we sat here for two hours...and finally at the end, he looks at me and says, 'Oh, Miss, I get it!' It just shows you can put in the work and the time and it does pay off."

For Stewart, teaching is "difficult but rewarding. It's not an easy job. It's not for everyone. But I'm glad that I discovered that I lied to teach, because now that I'm teaching, I can't picture myself doing anything else. I wouldn't want to be in any other field."

