New Catholic schools superintendent outlines plan

New Catholic schools superintendent outlines plan

A new head of the Catholic school system meets with the press for the first time this week outlining his goals and objectives in the school year ahead.

He has oversight of 14 schools and over 4,000 students. He's Richard Alvia, the new catholic schools superintendent.

His first order of business: to listen. "One of my first goals as superintendent is to really see the schools. No, seriously, see the school," he explained.

Alvia has a strong background in theology and religious studies evidenced in his 11 years teaching the subject at Father Duenas Memorial School.

While he had relocated with his family stateside and continues to pursue his doctoral studies in catholic education leadership, the ministry called him with the job offer... and he moved back to Guam in July.

"Are you sure you got the right person? Being superintendent wasn't an easy decision for me," he said.

Aside from listening and meeting with students, faculty, and staff, he remains committed to addressing the lack of theology resources and accreditation. "I've flown out and I've found a chair who will be visiting the island for the very first time there will be two schools that will be going through accreditation in 2018 and so I'm excited for that," he said.

Come February, Catholic schools will get their time to shine in Catholic schools week which closes out with a Catholic educators conference.

"It's not a local event. It's a nationally recognized event where we showcase why we are so proud to be a catholic school," he said.

