Taxi driver does the right thing when no one's looking

He didn't want praise. He just wanted to do the right thing. "I did what I did," said 62-year-old Man Sik Kim.

His friends call him MS Kim for short. For the past year, Kim has worked as a MIKI taxi driver. Prior to that, he worked 25 years in construction. "Construction very slow," he said. "This is customer service. I'm good."

Kim is doing his part to support Guam's number one industry. Not once, but twice, he's found customer wallets containing thousands of dollars. Most recently, in August, he made a dropoff to Dusit Thani Guam.

The Japanese guest had forgotten a very valuable pouch in the taxi driver's car. The cash and cashier's checks totaled a whopping "I think total $3,0000-some." But, was he tempted to keep it? "No, no, no. Not my money. Only customer," he said. In another incident, Kim made a dropoff to the Hilton hotel.

That guest left behind $4,000 in cold hard cash. Both times, the customers were overjoyed, one near tears. "Almost cried," he recalled.

"He said thank you very much. He was very happy. I did what I did. Only so to return moneys that's not my money." As this month's Good Neighbor Recipient, Title Guaranty will donate $100 to Kim's charity of choice. Because he couldn't decide, MIKI taxi staffers picked the American Red Cross Guam Chapter.

The American Red Cross provides disaster relief and disaster preparedness trainings. And back to Kim, he says he loves his job.

He works six days a week and on Sunday, he goes to Church. "I love Guam. I love Miki Taxis," he said.