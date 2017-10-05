Emotional testimony presented at hearing over training range

Emotions running high at an oversight hearing on the military buildup and the controversial live fire training range complex at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field. It began with an opening statement by Admiral Soshana Chatfield and testimony from military representatives about the many environmental and other requirements they needed to clear before the construction could even break ground.

But original landowner representative Catherine Flores McCollum was not having it, offering this impassioned response to the gathered military officials. "We want our lands back, okay? No more of this. Senator, please - let's get all these lands in place, return Ritidian back to us. because the compensation was never completed. So give it back to us, or we'll take it back."

The emotional testimony sparking applause from the crowd in the packed congress building hearing room. It was followed by an impromptu singing of "Fanoghe Chamoru," with the crowd rising to stand for Guam's national hymn.

Committee Chair Frank Aguon, Jr. called on a lengthy list of witnesses that included environmental and cultural activist groups, military and local government officials.