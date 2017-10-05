Castro hears out local fishermen

Senator Wil Castro accepted an invitation to sit down with local net fishermen from the Hagatna Boat Basin when they called for an impromptu meeting with the lawmaker last night.

Net fishermen, had the opportunity to speak with Castro over recent events - including the issue of a permit from the Department of Agriculture that would allow for the community to conduct net fishing at the marina for up to one week. Agriculture Director Matt Sablan says the permit was not valid and was not aware of the permit even being drafted, although it donned the department's letterhead.

Local fisherman, Janus Mendiola had a few words on the issue. “The confusion is between department heads or administrative law or public law that's already been decided on many times over and it's been amended and it's been changed superceding one from the other and I think in that confusion there's a lack of understanding of transferring of authority and transferring property”, he stated.

Castro says he continues to work with officials from Agriculture, the Port Authority of Guam, and Adelup to ensure a fair outcome for all fishermen.