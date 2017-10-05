Glenn Wong's attorney makes case for dismissal of indictment

Defense is calling it double jeopardy. In a filing this week, defense attorney James Maher argues the indictment against his client, Glenn Wong, should be dismissed.

Wong is the co-defendant of Mark Smith.

Smith, who was former GHURA legal counsel, is accused of concealing his conflict of interest as a Section 8 landlord by transferring his properties to Wong who he shared bank accounts with.

After a week of jury trial, the court rendered a mistrial due to conflicts with Smith's attorney, David Lujan.

According to defense's motion, the court failed to give Wong an opportunity to comment or to explore less drastic alternatives to mistrial.

A new trial for both men is set for next month.