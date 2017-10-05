Woman allegedly threatened to kill witness in DOC investigation

There's a new development linked to the arrest of one of the Department of Corrections officers accused in a major scheme to bring in drugs, cell phones and other contraband into the prison in August. A woman was arrested on terrorizing charges, and Thursday court documents revealed new charges for allegedly threatening to kill an apparent witness involved in the investigation.

A former court staffer sitting on the other side, wearing the orange DOC uniform. On Thursday, 33-year-old Charissa Marie Tenorio made her first court appearance since her arrest earlier this week.

Judge Alberto Tolentino said, "The people of Guam are charging you with witness intimidation by extortion as a third degree felony, witness tampering as a misdemeanor, and harassment as a petty misdemeanor." Though she was picked up by the Mandana Drug Task Force, she wasn't arrested on drug charges.

Prosecutor Thomas Neuman explained, saying, "Her alleged attempts to interfere with an ongoing investigation."

Tenorio is dating DepCor officer Frankie Rosalin, who is among over a dozen individuals, both officers and civilians, who were arrested and charged in an elaborate scheme to sneak contraband such as drugs and cell phones into Mangilao compouns.

Court documents only identify Tenorio's alleged victim as 37-year-old "J.R.R.", who is a witness in that investigation.

Tenorio is alleged to have confronted friends of the alleged victim telling them she wants to kill J.R.R. for "snitching" on Rosalin. Tenorio is further alleged of staking out in front of J.R.R.'s home - her black Lexus seen driving back and forth on Sunday.

In a police monitored phone conversation, Tenorio reportedly confronted J.R.R. stating she is "smarter" and "sees things in black and white".

Though she denied threats to kill J.R.R., she reportedly admitted to circling J.R.R.'s home. Tenorio further stated "I have reports that I'm already reviewing, I'm not (expletive) around with you, I'm serious."

By her side today, defense attorney Louis Yanza, who said, "The possibility of my client being convicted on this offense is very slim, Your Honor. This is based on hearsay. And it's based on a cooperating witness who was arrested and he has every motive to lie to authorities."

This being her first offense, the court agreed to release Tenorio from jail on a $5,000 performance bond. The former Judiciary of Guam staffer presently works as a legislative aide at the Office of Speaker BJ Cruz. She's also the sister of Joshua Tenorio.

Continued Yanza, "A person who can vouch for her reputation here is her brother - her brother, as everyone knows, is running for lieutenant governor."

If convicted, Charissa Tenorio faces up to three years in prison. The court ordered she stay away from the alleged victim and make no contact with others who were identified as potential witnesses.

A preliminary hearing was set for October 25.