Man claims sexual molestation by Talofofo priest

Another victim of clergy sex abuse comes forward.

G.E.J. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Andrew Mannetta at the San Miguel Parish in Talofofo.

When G.E.J. was just a teen, he ran away from home and his parents believed he could benefit from living with a Catholic priest.

That's when he was sent to stay with Father Andy where he was subjected to daily sexual abuse, the priest reportedly touching his backside, inner thighs, and attempting to touch his genitalia.

The complaint further states that Father Andy was grooming the boy for an increased level of sexual abuse, including penetration.