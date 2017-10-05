Speaker wants cost analysis for GMH plan

Data-driven decisions - that's the basis behind new legislation introduced by Speaker BJ Cruz that would require an independent cost analysis before senators vote on a $125 million bond-borrowing and tax bill for Guam's public hospital.

With $125 million on the table, Speaker BJ Cruz is treading cautiously. He introduced Bill 193 on Wednesday, which would require an economic impact statement for proposed taxes as well as an independent cost-benefit analysis of the Guam Memorial Hospital's sustainability and modernization plan.

The plan would call for bond borrowing as well as an increase to the business privilege tax from 4 to 4.75 percent. Hospital CEO Peter John Camacho said the money would fund much needed capital improvements that have otherwise been deferred.

"Because of years of deferrals, there are things here in the facility that obviously aren't as good as they should be for example when it rains it pours you see blankets on the floors and signs "slippery when wet". We have a utilities panel that is over 30 years old, if that panel goes, we will go dark inside the hospital," he said.

However speaker Cruz said before the government of Guam goes millions of dollars into debt to fund the hospital, bill 193 would protect against irresponsible spending. It provides half a million dollars to fund an analysis conducted by the University of Guam in collaboration with industry experts.

Meanwhile, Governor Calvo criticized Cruz's plan - calling it "piece meal legislation" that would prolong the problems at GMH and cause the hospital to continue treading water.

Calvo also criticized a separate bill introduced by Cruz to fund a magnetic resonance imaging machine, noting that GMH does not have adequate space needed to install the equipment. Bill 194 was introduced on Tuesday and would appropriate one and a half million dollars to GMH from the Healthy Futures Fund.

As for the hospital CEO, while he disagrees with Cruz's legislation, he will continue to advocate for the modernization plan in every village.

"Quality patient care and a safe environment is our mission so we're looking at with this modernization plan, the opportunity to be able to have standard of care, the technology, the services that these kids deserve what they come to the hospital for," he said.