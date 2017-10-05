Speaker wants cost analysis for GMH plan - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Speaker wants cost analysis for GMH plan

Data-driven decisions - that's the basis behind new legislation introduced by Speaker BJ Cruz that would require an independent cost analysis before senators vote on a $125 million bond-borrowing and tax bill for Guam's public hospital.

With $125 million on the table, Speaker BJ Cruz is treading cautiously. He introduced Bill 193 on Wednesday, which would require an economic impact statement for proposed taxes as well as an independent cost-benefit analysis of the Guam Memorial Hospital's sustainability and modernization plan.

The plan would call for bond borrowing as well as an increase to the business privilege tax from 4 to 4.75 percent. Hospital CEO Peter John Camacho said the money would fund much needed capital improvements that have otherwise been deferred.

"Because of years of deferrals, there are things here in the facility that obviously aren't as good as they should be for example when it rains it pours you see blankets on the floors and signs "slippery when wet". We have a utilities panel that is over 30 years old, if that panel goes, we will go dark inside the hospital," he said.

However speaker Cruz said before the government of Guam goes millions of dollars into debt to fund the hospital, bill 193 would protect against irresponsible spending. It provides half a million dollars to fund an analysis conducted by the University of Guam in collaboration with industry experts.

Meanwhile, Governor Calvo criticized Cruz's plan - calling it "piece meal legislation" that would prolong the problems at GMH and cause the hospital to continue treading water.

Calvo also criticized a separate bill introduced by Cruz to fund a magnetic resonance imaging machine, noting that GMH does not have adequate space needed to install the equipment. Bill 194 was introduced on Tuesday and would appropriate one and a half million dollars to GMH from the Healthy Futures Fund.

As for the hospital CEO, while he disagrees with Cruz's legislation, he will continue to advocate for the modernization plan in every village.

"Quality patient care and a safe environment is our mission so we're looking at with this modernization plan, the opportunity to be able to have standard of care, the technology, the services that these kids deserve what they come to the hospital for," he said.

    Emotional testimony presented at hearing over training range

Emotions running high at an oversight hearing on the military buildup and the controversial live fire training range complex at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.  It began with an opening statement by Admiral Soshana Chatfield and testimony from military representatives about the many environmental and other requirements they needed to clear before the construction could even break ground.  But original landowner representative Catherine Flores McCollum was not hav...More >>
    Castro hears out local fishermen

Senator Wil Castro accepted an invitation to sit down with local net fishermen from the Hagatna Boat Basin when they called for an impromptu meeting with the lawmaker last night. Net fishermen, had the opportunity to speak with Castro over recent events - including the issue of a permit from the Department of Agriculture that would allow for the community to conduct net fishing at the marina for up to one week. Agriculture Director Matt Sablan says the permit was not valid and was no...More >>
    Glenn Wong's attorney makes case for dismissal of indictment

Defense is calling it double jeopardy. In a filing this week, defense attorney James Maher argues the indictment against his client, Glenn Wong, should be dismissed. Wong is the co-defendant of Mark Smith. Smith, who was former GHURA legal counsel, is accused of concealing his conflict of interest as a Section 8 landlord by transferring his properties to Wong who he shared bank accounts with. After a week of jury trial, the court rendered a mistrial due to conflicts with Smith's at...More >>
