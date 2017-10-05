Senators tour 400-acre site for military facilities

KUAM News went on a historical site visit at NCTS with some of Guam's lawmakers and military officials. The visit gave island leaders an up close look at a 400-acre site where proposed facilities could be constructed in support of the buildup.

$3 billion dollars and roughly 60 projects is part of the plan as buildup efforts move ahead at the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station in Finegayan. Colonel Brent Bien, Officer in Charge - Marine Corps Activity Guam, said, "We studied about 780 acres, and in that what we've got is this rendering of roughly what it's going to look like."

Colonel Bien says with the recent award for utility and site improvements, construction will really begin to pick up next year, noting, "Once this thing gets going, it's really going to change things a bit."

Lawmakers today saw firsthand the 400 acres - the future Marine cantonment area, expected to house a third of the 5,000 Marines relocating from Okinawa. But, the concern is no doubt some of the island's precious historic artifacts .

A lusong, used by the Ancient Chamorros to prepare food or medicine; latte stones, some already disturbed, with the tasa moved from the halagi; and shards of ancient Chamorro pottery. So what's being done to protect and preserve these ancient Chamorro Artifacts?

According to Archaeologist Ronnie Rodgers, not everything is preserved, adding they are treating the entire process with care and concern and ensuring they follow the programmatic agreement, while working with the State Historic Preservation Officer. "We consult frequently with SHPO - we don't always agree, we have to sit down sometimes and work out our differences, their processes in the PA it strictly talks about consultation regarding historic resources, managing historic resources it doesn't talk about all the other factors that come into play selecting sites and all," said Rodgers.

And settling those disagreements is something military buildup chair Senator Frank Aguon Jr. hopes is the end result, saying, "I just want to be sure that these historical artifacts, there is a proper mechanism in place for they're going to be relocated from the original site taken to a particular location where they will be preserved to some extent before it's transferred over to the historical repository."