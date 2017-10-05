CLTC will retain lawyer after DOJ suit

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
G.E.J. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Andrew Mannetta at the San Miguel Parish in Talofofo.More >>
The Chamorro Land Trust Commission plans to "lawyer up," in response to the Justice Department lawsuit. The CLTC has called a special meeting for Friday to discuss the complaint and the hiring of legal counsel.More >>
Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirms the Guam Department of Education received the appropriation needed to expand the pilot pre-kindergarten program to additional schools.More >>
A 21 year old woman is under arrest after being caught on camera allegedly stealing from her employer. Kayla Janae James Paulino is charged with aggregated retail theft.More >>
After 8 weeks of training at the Central Lanes Bowling Center Special Olympics athletes will be competing in the 29th Annual Bowling Championship this Saturday. Start time for the event is set for 8:45 am.More >>
The 16th Annual Strides for the Cure 2k & 5k Run/Walk takes place this Saturday at The Beach Bar at Gun Beach in Tumon. Both runs will start at the entrance to the Beach Bar, the green gate located at the top of the hill.More >>
The University of Guam's Fall Music Showcase kicks off at the UOG Fine Arts Theater Friday, and showcases talent from the university jazz a capella group the Latte Tones.More >>
