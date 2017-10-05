DOE gets appropriation to expand pre-k program

Families with four-year-olds may have more options when it comes to where they can enroll their children next school year. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirms the Guam Department of Education received the appropriation needed to expand the pilot pre-kindergarten program to additional schools.

"The legislature has approved approximately $1 million to expand the pre-k program. However, the board has tasked the superintendent to review the expansion plan in light of our budget constraints," she said.

Cruz says the program is currently under review, and DOE officials are assessing which additional campuses are best suited for the program, as well as, which would be the most cost effective. While Guam has a total of four pilot pre-k classes in operation, the department plans to open four more.