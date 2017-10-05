Kmart staffer caught stealing

A 21 year old woman is under arrest after being caught on camera allegedly stealing from her employer. Kayla Janae James Paulino is charged with aggregated retail theft.

Court documents state a KMart employee was caught on the store's video surveillance grabbing several items, including shoes, underwear, nail polish, and body spray. She was then seen stashing them behind a base board inside the store. The suspect later put the stolen items inside a box, but was stopped the moment she tried to leave.

The stolen items were priced at nearly $600.