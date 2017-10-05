Special Olympians ready for bowling championship

After 8 weeks of training at the Central Lanes Bowling Center Special Olympics athletes will be competing in the 29th Annual Bowling Championship this Saturday. Start time for the event is set for 8:45 am.

Frank Florig, Special Olympics Guam President, said, "This year we have one of our largest groups of athletes coming out. I believe we are at 126 now and we have broke them up to 25 teams. Our youngest competitor is 8-years old and our oldest being 62."

Coaches and volunteers who have helped the bowlers during the 8-week stretch get to see the athletes put it all together this Saturday. Teams will bowl 2 games with their handicap scores added to the pin totals to decide this year's division winners.

Carole Piercy with Special Olympics Guam added, "It's been a really exciting 8-weeks of training and they have given 2 to 3 hours of their Saturday mornings every week to do that, so we are really excited about that."

Michael Quitugua will be heading out to Canada to represent Guam at the OCR World Championships. He finished Trench Chalenge with a time of 53:13 taking 2nd place for male competitors in the 25-29 age group. He says he was motivated by the opportunity to rep the island and reached out to sponsors and held fundraisers to make the trip happen.

"I do a lot of parkour based training so that's a lot of upper body and tons of plyometrics so I'm pretty confident in my upper body strength," he said.

Mike has been doing some research on the athletes and how they have been training for the upcoming race. He has also been looking up videos of the course to prepare himself for what's t come.

"I know these are elite competitors and they have been doing it for years but I think I really have a chance. I'm researching what the time difference is and kind of waking up and sleeping at that time so when the race comes I'm used to it already," he said.