Special Olympians ready for bowling championship

After 8 weeks of training at the Central Lanes Bowling Center Special Olympics athletes will be competing in the 29th Annual Bowling Championship this Saturday. Start time for the event is set for 8:45 am.

Frank Florig, Special Olympics Guam President, said, "This year we have one of our largest groups of athletes coming out. I believe we are at 126 now and we have broke them up to 25 teams. Our youngest competitor is 8-years old and our oldest being 62."

Coaches and volunteers who have helped the bowlers during the 8-week stretch get to see the athletes put it all together this Saturday. Teams will bowl 2 games with their handicap scores added to the pin totals to decide this year's division winners.

Carole Piercy with Special Olympics Guam added, "It's been a really exciting 8-weeks of training and they have given 2 to 3 hours of their Saturday mornings every week to do that, so we are really excited about that."

